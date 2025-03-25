Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $25.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.46%.

The company's stock has climbed by 15.57% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.22, signifying a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $164.57 million, indicating a 4.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.59 per share and revenue of $764.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +25.32% and +12.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.33% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Sweetgreen, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.