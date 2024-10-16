Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $37.94, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.47% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 13.28% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.16, reflecting a 27.27% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $174.92 million, up 14.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.75 per share and revenue of $676.96 million. These totals would mark changes of +22.68% and +15.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Sweetgreen, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

