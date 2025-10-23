Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $7.44, marking a -5.82% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.89%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.05% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.18, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $183.39 million, up 5.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $712.1 million, indicating changes of +6.33% and +5.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.57% lower within the past month. Right now, Sweetgreen, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

