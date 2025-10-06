Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $7.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $183.58 million, reflecting a 5.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.71 per share and revenue of $713.85 million, which would represent changes of +10.13% and +5.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% lower. At present, Sweetgreen, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

