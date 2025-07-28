Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $13.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -7.17% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.33%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.76% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.9%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.12, signifying a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $191.54 million, indicating a 3.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.65 per share and a revenue of $739.04 million, demonstrating changes of +17.72% and +9.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.11% lower. Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

