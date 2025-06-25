Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Moves -4.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) was down 4.95% at $12.67. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 5.79% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Sweetgreen, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $195.93 million, up 6.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.62 per share and revenue of $748.64 million, which would represent changes of +21.52% and +10.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sweetgreen, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.