Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Moves -3.63%: What You Should Know

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) ended the recent trading session at $8.77, demonstrating a -3.63% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.13, indicating a 35% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $193.39 million, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $708.46 million, indicating changes of +154.39% and +4.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sweetgreen, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.35, so one might conclude that Sweetgreen, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that SG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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