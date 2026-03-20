Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) was down 1.12% at $5.28. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.59% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sweetgreen, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.22, marking a 4.76% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $166.71 million, up 0.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $709.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +35.96% and +4.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.08% increase. Sweetgreen, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.