Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) was down 1.6% at $8.02. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 10.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.76%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Sweetgreen, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $183.58 million, indicating a 5.85% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.71 per share and revenue of $713.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.13% and +5.47%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.48% downward. As of now, Sweetgreen, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 193, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.