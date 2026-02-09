Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed the most recent trading day at $5.64, moving -7.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 22.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.31, reflecting a 24% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $159.69 million, reflecting a 0.75% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.85 per share and a revenue of $683.94 million, indicating changes of -7.59% and +1.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.77% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sweetgreen, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

