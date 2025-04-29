Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $19.09, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.21, marking an 8.7% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $164.61 million, reflecting a 4.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.60 per share and revenue of $762.24 million, indicating changes of +24.05% and +12.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.68% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Sweetgreen, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

