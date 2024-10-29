Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $38.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.53% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 27.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $173.67 million, up 13.19% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.75 per share and a revenue of $676.15 million, signifying shifts of +22.68% and +15.77%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sweetgreen, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

