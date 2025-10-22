Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $7.90, marking a -2.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.71%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

The stock of company has fallen by 2.64% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.98% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.18, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $183.39 million, indicating a 5.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.74 per share and a revenue of $712.1 million, signifying shifts of +6.33% and +5.21%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.86% lower within the past month. At present, Sweetgreen, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, finds itself in the bottom 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

