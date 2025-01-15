Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) standing at $33, reflecting a +0.79% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.45%.

The company's stock has dropped by 8.75% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.21, marking a 12.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $162.51 million, up 6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sweetgreen, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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