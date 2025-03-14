Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) reached $23.80, with a +0.68% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.96% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 13.31% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 9.57% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Sweetgreen, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.22, signifying a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $164.91 million, indicating a 4.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.59 per share and a revenue of $765.21 million, demonstrating changes of +25.32% and +13.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.9% lower. Sweetgreen, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

