Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) reached $26.90, with a +1.86% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.28%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sweetgreen, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, up 45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $179.77 million, up 17.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $671.39 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.74% and +14.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sweetgreen, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

