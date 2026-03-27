Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) was down 5.05% at $4.70. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.67% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.38% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sweetgreen, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Sweetgreen, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $166.71 million, showing a 0.25% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.73 per share and a revenue of $709.35 million, signifying shifts of +35.96% and +4.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher within the past month. Sweetgreen, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.