Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) ended the recent trading session at $5.28, demonstrating a +2.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 35.51% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.31, down 24% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $159.69 million, showing a 0.75% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.85 per share and a revenue of $683.94 million, indicating changes of -7.59% and +1.05%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.77% downward. As of now, Sweetgreen, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

