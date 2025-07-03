Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed the most recent trading day at $14.69, moving +2.01% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.02%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.7% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sweetgreen, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $193.6 million, up 4.85% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.63 per share and a revenue of $744.76 million, indicating changes of +20.25% and +10.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% lower. As of now, Sweetgreen, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.