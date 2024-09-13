Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) ended the recent trading session at $34.58, demonstrating a +1.86% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.67% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Sweetgreen, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 27.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $174.92 million, up 14.01% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.75 per share and a revenue of $678.12 million, indicating changes of +22.68% and +16.11%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sweetgreen, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

