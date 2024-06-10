Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) reached $32.60, with a +0.9% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

The the stock of company has risen by 2.38% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.54% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Sweetgreen, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $180.2 million, indicating a 18.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $672.14 million, which would represent changes of +24.74% and +15.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.47% lower. Right now, Sweetgreen, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG)

