Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) ending at $23.48, denoting a +0.99% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 20.19% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.21, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $162.38 million, up 6.11% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sweetgreen, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

