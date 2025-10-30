Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) was down 9.65% at $6.27. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.58%.

The company's stock has dropped by 14% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $183.01 million, reflecting a 5.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.74 per share and a revenue of $712.1 million, demonstrating changes of +6.33% and +5.21%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.57% lower. Sweetgreen, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

