Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) was down 2.3% at $8.49. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.45%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.45%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.16, signifying a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $183.58 million, indicating a 5.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.71 per share and a revenue of $713.85 million, demonstrating changes of +10.13% and +5.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.48% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Sweetgreen, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.