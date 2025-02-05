Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $33.05, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.01% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.29% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.21, showcasing a 12.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $162.38 million, up 6.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. Sweetgreen, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

