Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $8.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.98% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.53% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 11.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $183.58 million, showing a 5.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.71 per share and a revenue of $713.85 million, representing changes of +10.13% and +5.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.48% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sweetgreen, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.