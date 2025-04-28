Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $19.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 24.6% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2025. On that day, Sweetgreen, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164.61 million, up 4.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.60 per share and a revenue of $762.24 million, representing changes of +24.05% and +12.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.68% decrease. At present, Sweetgreen, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author