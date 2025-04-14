Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) ending at $21.10, denoting a +0.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.43% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 8, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.22, marking a 4.35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $164.57 million, indicating a 4.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.59 per share and a revenue of $764.46 million, signifying shifts of +25.32% and +12.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.34% decrease. Sweetgreen, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

