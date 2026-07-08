Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) was up +1.42% at $7.85. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.25% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.13, signifying a 35.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $193.39 million, indicating a 4.21% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.62 per share and a revenue of $708.46 million, demonstrating changes of +154.39% and +4.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sweetgreen, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.29, so one might conclude that Sweetgreen, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that SG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.