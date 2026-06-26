Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed the most recent trading day at $9.14, moving +2.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.24% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.13, marking a 35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $193.39 million, showing a 4.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.62 per share and a revenue of $708.46 million, representing changes of +154.39% and +4.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Sweetgreen, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.56.

It's also important to note that SG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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