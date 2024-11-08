Sweetgreen downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Christine Cho downgraded Sweetgreen (SG) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $40. With the shares up 273% year-to-date, Goldman believes Sweetgreen is fairly valued. While Infinite Kitchen continues to be a long-term driver of productivity and component of accelerated unit growth for the company, the more immediate catalysts in the near-term have been already priced in, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SG:
- Sweetgreen, Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance
- Closing Bell Movers: Toast gains 19% afterhours after earnings beat
- Sweetgreen reports Q3 EPS (18c), consensus (13c)
- Sweetgreen narrows FY24 revenue view to $675M-$680M from $670M-$680M
- Sweetgreen options imply 14.3% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.