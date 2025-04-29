Markets
Sweetgreen Appoints Jason Cochran As COO

April 29, 2025 — 09:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Restaurant brand Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) announced Tuesday the appointment of Jason Cochran as the Company's Chief Operating Officer, effective May 5.

Cochran will oversee Field Operations and as well as Operations Services and Innovation for the Company and will report directly to Sweetgreen's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Neman.

Cochran brings more than 25 years of operational and executive leadership experience in restaurant and consumer retail. Prior to joining Sweetgreen, he served as CEO and a board member of American West Restaurant Group, the third-largest Pizza Hut franchisee in the U.S.

Previously, Cochran was Vice President of Operations Services at Chipotle Mexican Grill, supporting over 3,000 restaurants and $8.6 billion in annual revenue.

Earlier in his career, Cochran spent 14 years at GameStop, ultimately serving as Senior Vice President of U.S. Stores, responsible for 4,400 locations and more than $7.5 billion in sales.

