Sweeter Social Security COLA: Forecast For 2024 Raise Just Got Better

Attention, seniors on a budget: Social Security’s 2024 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is now estimated at 3.2%.

That’s an increase from last month’s forecast of 3.0%. Social Security COLA changes reflect inflation and are determined by a component in the Labor Department’s monthly consumer price index. The data showed the nation’s annual inflation rate was 3.2% in July and 3.7% in August.

The release of the August consumer price report on Wednesday prompted The Senior Citizens League to boost its previous COLA estimate to 3.2%, which would add $57.30 to the current average monthly retiree benefit of $1,790.

The government will make a formal announcement of the size of the Social Security increase in October, after the September inflation report is released. Any raise is expected to show up in seniors’ benefit payments in January.

Next year’s COLA will mark a steep drop from the 8.7% increase retirees received early this year. It was the largest adjustment in more than four decades and was based on the high inflation rate in 2022. This year’s smaller projected increase shows how much inflation has cooled.

Even so, a 3.2% COLA would be “higher than the average over the past 20 years—which was 2.6%,” said The Senior Citizens League in a news release.

Seniors Facing Higher Living and Medicare Costs Next Year

It could be a rough road next year for retirees. Though Social Security’s average monthly retirement benefit in 2023 is nearly $1,800, more than half (52%) of seniors surveyed by the league in early September said they spend more than $2,000 a month in living expenses.

“In 2023, retirees received the highest COLA in 40 years—(8.7%), but nobody is getting rich,” the advocacy group said. “The reality is that the dollar amount of the COLA increase received is meager at best.”

And estimated COLA figures do not include the expected rise in Medicare costs. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services typically announces Medicare premium adjustments in the fall.

One key figure is the Medicare Part B premium, which the Social Security Administration automatically deducts from each month’s check before sending.

A March estimate by Medicare’s board of trustees projected an increase of about $10 in monthly Part B premiums. Some changes in medication coverage could push premiums higher.

