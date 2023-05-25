Sweetener maker Tate & Lyle's annual profit jumps on price hikes

Adds details on results

May 25 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc TATE.L on Thursday reported a 22% rise in full-year profit as higher prices helped mitigate cost inflation.

The company, which is one of the world's biggest producers of sweeteners, said hiking prices and renewing customer contracts helped maintain margins despite high raw materials such as corn and energy costs.

Corn prices have been consistently high due to combination of supply chain issues, Ukraine-Russia conflict and weather conditions in major corn-producing areas.

The ingredient supplier to Splenda, a non-sugar sweetener used in diet Coke and other sugar-free drinks, expects 2024 revenue growth in line with its five-year target of 4% to 6% .

Tate's American peer Ingredion INGR.Nhad said in early May that it expects its annual performance to be better than expectations as sales volumes recover and corn prices ease.

Tate made 320 million pounds in adjusted core profit compared to 233 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

