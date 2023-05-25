Sweetener maker Tate & Lyle posts 22% jump in annual profit

May 25 (Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc TATE.L on Thursday reported a 22% rise in full-year profit as higher prices helped mitigate cost inflation.

The London-listed firm made 320 million pounds ($403.87 million) in adjusted core profit compared to 233 million pounds it logged last year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

