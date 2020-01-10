Sweet dreams: Mattress retailer Casper files for a $100 million IPO

Casper Sleep, a mattress and sleep-related goods retailer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $411 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CSPR. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Citi, Piper Jaffray, and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

