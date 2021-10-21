Swedish watchdog says to investigate crypto trading firms

Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said it would investigate how firms which trade crypto-currencies implement regulations aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The FSA said in a statement that trade in cryto-currencies presented a "high risk" and that it had "therefore decided to investigate how the market leading firms Safello and Goobit follow anti-money laundering regulations".

