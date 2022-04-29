Swedish utility Vattenfall's Q1 operating profit drops 21%

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall posted a 21% drop in first-quarter operating profits as grid congestion negatively impacted power prices, the company said on Friday.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($968.2 million) from 12.1 billion crowns in the first quarter of 2021.

"Vattenfall's results came in lower than last year as transmission bottlenecks continued to exert major negative impact on achieved prices," the company said.

Net profit for the January-March period fell to 6.1 billion Swedish crowns from 10.4 billion crowns a year earlier.

($1 = 9.8116 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.