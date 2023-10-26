Swedish utility Vattenfall swings to Q3 loss as power prices plunge

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall on Thursday reported a net operating loss of 2.61 billion crowns ($233.53 million) for the third quarter, down from a 12.2 billion crown profit a year earlier, driven down by a plunge in power prices.

The underlying profit before interest and tax at the state-owned energy group fell to 946 million crowns from 6.2 billion a year earlier.

The quarterly benchmark Nordic system price for wholesale power averaged 27.77 euros/MWh, down from 176.35 euros/MWh, in line with energy prices across Europe that eased from record highs seen last year due to the war in Ukraine.

"There have been lower electricity prices that had a negative impact on our financial results, both for the first nine months and the third quarter," Vattenfall's finance chief Kerstin Ahlfont told Reuters.

Nordic prices were down on higher precipitation, higher temperatures and more wind production, while European power prices fell on well-filled gas storages, greater availability of French nuclear power and high renewable energy generation, Vattenfall said.

"We also see a negative impact from the values of energy derivatives, whereas we in the same quarter last year had a significant positive effect from the values," Ahlfont said.

These effects stemmed both from Vattenfall's forward sales of power in the financial market and its sourcing of power and gas for its customers, which have fixed price contracts, she added.

Some of these impacts would be reversed, however, once the hedged power and fuels volumes are delivered, Ahlfont said.

Lower electricity prices also impacted the company's wind power segment, which posted an 84% drop in underlying operating profit to 854 million crowns despite higher generation volumes.

Still, Vattenfall's underlying business remains profitable, Ahlfont said, highlighting a good performance in its customer and heat operations.

($1 = 11.1808 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik and Christina Fincher)

