News & Insights

Swedish utility Vattenfall posts fall in Q4 earnings

February 06, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall on Tuesday reported a fall in underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter, citing negative contributions from its power generation and customer solutions business.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax at the state-owned energy group fell to 4.5 billion crowns ($421.59 million) from 12.5 billion crowns a year earlier.

($1 = 10.5672 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.