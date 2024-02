Swedish utility Vattenfall posts fall in Q4 earnings

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Swedish utility Vattenfall on Tuesday reported a fall in underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter, citing negative contributions from its power generation and customer solutions business.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax at the state-owned energy group fell to 4.5 billion crowns ($421.59 million) from 12.5 billion crowns a year earlier.

($1 = 10.5672 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

