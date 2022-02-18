Swedish underlying inflation surges in headache for Riksbank

Adds background, detail, graph

STOCKHOLM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Headline inflation eased from near 30-year highs in Sweden in January, figures published on Friday showed, but a surge in underlying price pressures could force a reluctant central bank into speeding up policy tightening.

Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, fell 0.5 percent in January from the previous month and were up 3.9 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation.

However, underlying price pressure, which strips out volatile energy prices and which are a key measure looked at by the central bank, soared to 2.5% compared to January 2021.

That was the highest reading since February 2009 and well above the central bank's own forecast of 1.94% and analysts' expectation of 2.0%.

At it's most recent meeting, the Riksbank kept dovish policy plans broadly unchanged, stressing that surging inflation is temporary and mainly driven by energy prices.

However, the board was split 3-3, with only the casting vote of Governor Stefan Ingves deciding the issue. The three dissenting rate setters wanted the central bank to wind down the reinvestment of maturing bonds this year.

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

