Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo to end pandemic furlough schemes

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Truckmaker AB Volvo is ending all its short-time working schemes in Sweden effective immediately, Swedish public service television SVT reported on Friday.

Adds comment from Volvo

STOCKHOLM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Truckmaker AB Volvo VOLVb.ST is ending all its short-time working schemes in Sweden effective immediately, Swedish public service television SVT reported on Friday.

Some 20,000 Volvo staffers in Sweden have been affected by the furloughs to some extent, introduced as market demand plunged amid the pandemic, but activity across Volvo's main markets has rebounded since the spring.

"What is happening is that we choose not to apply for a new period of furlough support from August 31 from the Agency for Economic and Regional Growth," a spokesman told Reuters in an e-mail.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters