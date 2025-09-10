Swedish Transport Administration Extends Rail Maintenance Contract Worth SEK 88 Mln

(RTTNews) - The Swedish Transport Administration has exercised a two-year option under its existing maintenance contract for the Godsstråket rail line, valued at approximately SEK 88 million. The extension covers key services including track, signal, and electrical maintenance.

Work under the extended contract will begin in October 2028 and run through October 2030, ensuring continued reliability and safety across the rail network in the region. The agreement highlights the Administration's long-term commitment to infrastructure upkeep and operational efficiency.

The announcement was made by NRC Group ASA (NRC.OL), which confirmed the contract extension as part of its ongoing collaboration with the Swedish Transport Administration. According to NRC, the contract forms part of its strategy to strengthen its position in rail infrastructure services across Scandinavia.

