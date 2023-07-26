Swedish trade surplus 1.1 bln SEK in June

STOCKHOLM, July 26 (Reuters) - Sweden registered a trade surplus of 1.1 billion crowns ($106.20 million) in June from a revised deficit of 0.6 billion crowns in the month before, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The prior month's deficit was revised from an initial reading of 0.3 billion crowns. KEY FIGURES:

June '23

May '23* Trade balance (SEK bln)

1.1

-0.6 Exports of goods

176.5

178.3 Imports of goods

175.4

* Revised from exports of 177.4 billion and imports of 177.7 billion.

