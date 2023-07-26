News & Insights

Swedish trade surplus 1.1 bln SEK in June

July 26, 2023 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, July 26 (Reuters) - Sweden registered a trade surplus of 1.1 billion crowns ($106.20 million) in June from a revised deficit of 0.6 billion crowns in the month before, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The prior month's deficit was revised from an initial reading of 0.3 billion crowns. KEY FIGURES:

June '23

May '23* Trade balance (SEK bln)

1.1

-0.6 Exports of goods

176.5

178.3 Imports of goods

175.4

178.9 * Revised from exports of 177.4 billion and imports of 177.7 billion. DETAILS For previous stories on this indicator, click on [SETBAL=ECI] MARKET REACTION: For Swedish crown click on For crown Forward Rate Agreements Swedish bond reaction Swedish T-Bill reaction Swedish benchmark bond reaction (1$=10.3578 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))




Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.


