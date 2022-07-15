Swedish toolmaker Sandvik posts slower than expected profit growth

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Metal-cutting tools and mining gear maker Sandvik SAND.ST reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings slightly below analysts' expectations on Friday.

The Swedish company's operating profit adjusted for items affecting comparability grew 17% from a year earlier to 4.79 billion crowns ($453.35 million) on organinc sales growth of 6%. The mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts had been for a profit of 4.92. billion.

Organic order intake at fixed exchange rates was up 4% in the quarter at 28.7 billion crowns. In the first two weeks of July, the order intake trend was stable, it said.

Shares in Sandvik, whose competitors include Epiroc EPIRa.ST and Kennametal KMT.N, were down 4% at 1007 GMT.

($1 = 10.5658 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom Editing by Stine Jacobsen and David Goodman)

