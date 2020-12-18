Swedish telecoms regulator to resume 5G spectrum auctions on Jan. 19

Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will resume 5G spectrum auctions on January 19 after a court decision earlier in the week, it said on Friday.

A Swedish appeals court partly granted an appeal by PTS on Wednesday, over its plan to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] from the country's 5G networks.

PTS said last month it was halting 5G spectrum auctions and appealing a court decision to suspend parts of its earlier decision, in which it followed Britain in banning Huawei equipment from 5G networks, citing national security risks.

