Swedish telecoms regulator to resume 5G spectrum auctions on Jan. 19

STOCKHOLM, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will resume 5G spectrum auctions on January 19 after a court decision earlier in the week, it said on Friday.

A Swedish appeals court partly granted an appeal by PTS on Wednesday, over its plan to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] from the country's 5G networks.

PTS said last month it was halting 5G spectrum auctions and appealing a court decision to suspend parts of its earlier decision, in which it followed Britain in banning Huawei equipment from 5G networks, citing national security risks.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.