Swedish telecoms regulator to appeal court decision on Huawei exclusion

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms regulator PTS will pause the upcoming 5G auction and appeal a court ruling against its decision to exclude Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] from its 5G networks.

"PTS will appeal the administrative court's decision on inhibition to the next instance," the regulator said in a statement.

A Swedish court on Monday granted a stay against PTS' decision last month to exclude Huawei from its 5G networks.

Huawei last week appealed against PTS' decision saying it wanted a court to check if it had been taken according to the law.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johan Ahlander)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.