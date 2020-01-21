Swedish tech start-up Bambuser gears up to expand livestream shopping

Swedish tech startup Bambuser is looking to raise 100 million crowns ($10.5 million) via a rights issue to fund an expansion of its live video shopping technology, as the novel way of purchasing finds its way to the West.
