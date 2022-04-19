Swedish spring budget boosts spending to meet inflation impacts, Ukraine war

STOCKHOLM, April 19 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left government said on Tuesday its spring mini-budget would boost spending by 35 billon Swedish crowns ($3.64 billion) as it combats the impact of the war in Ukraine, inflation and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are strengthening our overall defences, relieving the impact of the crisis on households and companies and at the same time ensuring that refugees can been properly received," Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said in daily Dagens Nyheter.

The budget will be officially published at 0600 GMT.

Sweden's economy bounced back quickly from the pandemic and despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine is expected to remain relatively strong.

However, surging inflation has forced the government into measures to ease the impact of higher energy and fuel prices on consumers, while it has also promised a rapid boost in defence spending.

On top of that, the healthcare system is still recovering from the impact of pandemic, with a fourth round of vaccinations for Sweden's 10 million population to be financed.

At the start of the month, the government forecast growth this year of 3.1% - a slight reduction from its previous estimate. Inflation was seen averaging 4.6% this year.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

