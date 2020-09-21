Companies

Swedish space agency halts new business helping China operate satellites

Contributors
Johan Ahlander Reuters
Jonathan Barrett Reuters
Published

Sweden's state-owned space agency, the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC), which is contracted to help operate Chinese satellites from its ground stations, has decided not to renew those contracts or seek new business with China, it said on Monday.

Adds details

STOCKHOLM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's state-owned space agency, the Swedish Space Corporation (SSC), which is contracted to help operate Chinese satellites from its ground stations, has decided not to renew those contracts or seek new business with China, it said on Monday.

"The geopolitical situation has changed since these contracts were signed in the early 2000s. We have to assess where we can do business and it's harder for us to make that assessment regarding the Chinese market now," Anni Bolenius, head of communications at SSC, told Reuters.

The contracts cover weather and earth-monitoring satellites. SSC did not disclose any further details about the contracts or say how many Chinese satellites it helps operate. Bolenius said such contracts typically last around 10 years.

Earlier on Monday, SSC said it would not renew a contract that gave China access to one of its ground stations in Australia.

Last year, the Swedish Defence Research Agency said in a report that China could make military use of its access to antennas at Sweden's Esrange ground station in the far north. China has denied that any satellites that are part of the contracts with Sweden are used military purposes.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Jonathan Barrett Editing by Peter Graff)

((peter.graff@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular